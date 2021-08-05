The International Arms Race Towards Autonomous Driving

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2021 -- In May, the German Bundestag approved new legislation with regards to autonomous driving cars and is just awaiting the signature of the Chancellor. This new regulation paves the way for businesses to begin turning a profit from autonomous driving services, which, in turn, would boost research and development into the technology. The rule stipulates that autonomous cars must operate in a designated region that has been pre-approved by the authorities, indicating that the technology is not yet sophisticated enough to function safely in congested and busy zones. The German legislation may potentially offer the country's automakers an advantage in the race to develop self-driving cars. By commercially deploying autonomous vehicles, researchers will amass a significant quantity of data that can be analysed and used to streamline the technology. The development offers the potential for the creation of many jobs and establishes Germany as a big player in the race to self-driving cars.



Glocomms is Europe's top specialised IT and technology recruiter, sourcing expert talent for a wide range of companies throughout Germany. Since its inception in 2013, the business has grown and invested heavily in building a global network of industry thought leaders. The firm is the preferred recruitment partner for hundreds of multinational brands as part of the globally recognised Phaidon International Group. The Glocomms team is stretched across 12 international offices, with its German team operating out of the Berlin hub. The firm is devoted to providing the greatest recruitment alternatives to its clients and candidates, and with an unrivalled track record, Glocomms continue to prove that they are the obvious choice when looking to secure business-critical talent for organisations across Germany. Glocomms' ongoing investment to their clients and candidates is exemplified through the open-ended training programmes offered to the firms' consultants which enable them to deliver best-in-class recruiting strategies through implementing state-of-the-art technologies. Glocomms' team of ambitious specialists are experts in advising on competitive career opportunities from Berlin to Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich and Cologne.



Cybersecurity, commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud & infrastructure and data & analytics are just a few of the specialised areas in the IT and Technology industry for which Glocomms recruits. There are currently a wide range of job opportunities available through Glocomms, including: Enterprise Account Executive, Inside Sales Executive DACH, React. JS Front-End Developer, Palo Alto Expert, Salesforce Business Analyst, Senior Account Manager DACH, Regional Sales Manager DACH, Senior Account Executive CEE, Lead Pre-Sales Engineer, Global Account Executive and Senior Customer Success Manager. These jobs represent just a handful of the exciting opportunities available through Glocomms. To define your next career step, or to source business-critical talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the Glocomms team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Glocomms Germany

Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.