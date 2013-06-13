The International Cleaning and Restoration Association, the American Bio Recovery Association and Disaster Kleenup International Will Work Together to Present the Experience September 4-7, 2013 in Las Vegas Nevada

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- The International Cleaning and Restoration Association (ICRA) will, work together with the American Bio Recovery Association (ABRA) and the Disaster Kleenup International (DKI) to present The Experience, Conference and Exhibition, taking place at the LVH Hotel and Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada September 4-6, 2013. The Conference will feature training on business growing skills, interactive hands-on demonstrations, and up to date knowledge sharing on the newest skills and equipment for carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, hard surface floor cleaning and sealing and restoration, water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, mold remediation, trauma scene cleaning and more.



The Experience offers interactive demonstrations to give direct hands-on training, cleaning and restoration companies need to succeed now and in the future. This is an opportunity to see, try out and learn about the latest and most advanced processes, techniques, equipment, and tools available in the Carpet and Restoration Industry today. Some of the demonstrations include Live Content Cleaning from the House that will be burned in the parking lot and Water Damage Restoration at the house that will be build and flooded during the show; Infrared Camera and Moisture Measurement; Area Rug Cleaning; Carpet Repair; Hard Surface Floor Cleaning; Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning; Mold Remediation Processes; and Trauma Scene Cleaning and Bio Hazard Clean Up.



About ICRA

The ICRA is a non-profit organization of Cleaning, Restoration, and Inspection firms. It is comprised of 7 trade associations, including CRA(Cleaning and Restoration Association), MCRA(Midwest Cleaning and Restoration Association), MSPCA(Mid-South Professional Cleaners Association), NEIRC(New England Institute of Restoration and Cleaning), PACR(Professional Association of Cleaning and Restoration), NYRCI (New York Rug Cleaners Institute), and SCRT(Society of Cleaning and Restoration Technicians). These affiliate associations have united to streamline their administrative organizations, share resources to move the industry forward. ABRA is the leading Association for the Bio Recovery and they have moved there national convention to The Experience. This will be a great opportunity for all attendees to learn about this field and for ABRA members to learn about Cleaning and Restoration all with one registration fee. DKI will teach Business to Business skill for the Restoration Industry. It is a great opportunity to learn from some additional leaders in the industry.



The Experience show is in Las Vegas, September 4-7, 2013, to learn more go to http://www.experiencetheevents.com/ .



Meetings and Events, LLC

Larry Cooper

lcooper@meetingsandevents.com

303-289-1034