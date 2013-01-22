The International Culinary School at the Art Institute of Houston Inducted by the Culinary Hall of Fame

Centennial, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Culinary Hall of Fame, LLC announced today that the International Culinary School at The Art Institute of Houston has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame®.



About the International Culinary Schools at The Art Institutes:



The Art Institutes schools' Culinary Arts programs began in 1991 at The Art Institute Atlanta. Today, it is North America's largest system of culinary programs offered at 35 Art Institutes schools.



In November of 2007, The Art Institutes introduced “The International Culinary Schools at The Art Institutes” to satisfy the need for the world's growing appetite for international cuisine and employers' demands for talented people to satisfy it.



The most recognized alumni are authors, chefs, caterers and television personalities. Among others, Vinny Datolo, Jon Shook, Todd Annis, Jeff Forester, Levi Goode, Yvonne Stephens, Duddana Watt, Donlad Wood, Grant Yarbrough and Tiffany Derry.



About The International Culinary School at The Art Institute of Houston:



Associate of Applied Science and Diplomas are offered in “Culinary Arts” and “Baking & Pastry.” The faculty, among others, includes Michael Bargas and Lester Binnick, both graduates of the Culinary Institute of America. Food & Beverage, Culinary Management, Hospitality Management and Restaurant & Catering classes are also offered at this location.



For more information: http://www.artinstitutes.edu/houston/culinary-802.aspx



About Culinary Hall of Fame

Our mission is to present a single, unified Hall of Fame to encompass all things culinary. Our hall of fame includes restaurants, writers of books and magazines, television shows, chefs and food stylists, popular recipes, pioneers and visionaries in the areas from organic farming to going green or fighting obesity. For more information, please refer to our mission statement or contact form at



http://www.culinaryhalloffame.com/about