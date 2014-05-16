The International Journal of MS Care Wins Communicator and Hermes Awards

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- The leading peer-reviewed publication on multiple sclerosis (MS) clinical care, the International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC), has received two industry awards: an Award of Distinction in the 2014 Communicator Awards competition, and a Gold Award in the 2014 Hermes Creative Awards contest. The IJMSC publishes high-quality research, reviews, and consensus papers on a broad range of clinical topics of interest to MS health-care professionals, including neurological treatment, nursing care, rehabilitation, neuropsychological status, and psychiatric/psychosocial care. It is the official publication of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC).



The Communicator Awards is an annual international competition that recognizes creative excellence among communications professionals. The competition is judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts that is "dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media." This year's competition received over 6000 entries. The Award of Distinction is presented for projects that, in the opinion of the judges, “exceed industry standards in quality and achievement.”



The Hermes Creative Awards is an international contest that recognizes outstanding work in the media industry. It is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals. This year’s competition received about 5500 entries. The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to “exceed the high standards of the industry norm.”



“It is an honor to be recognized for our high standards in publishing and editorial achievement,” said Dr. Francois Bethoux of the Cleveland Clinic, Editor-in-Chief of IJMSC. “These awards are also testament to the great staff, authors, and reviewers who make the IJMSC a top publication that promotes multidisciplinary cooperation and communication among the global network of MS health-care professionals.”



IJMSC articles are accessible through various types of searches on PubMed Central (PMC), a free electronic archive of full-text biomedical and life sciences journal literature at the US National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine (NLM). Three years’ worth of back issues (going back to the Spring 2011 issue) of IJMSC are now also included in the PMC archive. Citations and abstracts of these articles are retrievable in PubMed, the NLM’s journal abstract database.



The Spring 2014 Issue of IJMSC can currently be accessed from the publication website at www.ijmsc.org.



About IJMSC

The International Journal of MS Care (IJMSC) is the official peer-reviewed journal of the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) and leading publication on MS clinical care. It is also the official publication of the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Nurses (IOMSN), the International Organization of Multiple Sclerosis Rehabilitation Therapists (IOMSRT), and Rehabilitation in Multiple Sclerosis (RIMS). The quarterly IJMSC publishes high-quality research, reviews, and consensus papers on a broad range of clinical topics of interest to MS health-care professionals, including neurological treatment, nursing care, rehabilitation, neuropsychological status, and psychiatric/psychosocial care. The mission of the journal is to promote multidisciplinary cooperation and communication among the global network of MS health-care professionals, with the goal of maximizing the quality of life of people affected by MS.



The IJMSC is also a winner of the 2013 APEX Award (Awards for Publication Excellence), in the category “Magazines & Journals - Print, over 32 pages.” The APEX Awards recognize outstanding publications of all types for their overall quality and communications effectiveness. For more information on the journal, visit www.ijmsc.org.



About CMSC

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS health-care professionals and researchers. The CMSC’s mission is to promote quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 7,000 international health-care clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.mscare.org.