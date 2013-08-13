The International Opening Session of CLEANTECH 2014: The Smarter Cities of Tomorrow

Beer-Sheva, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Urban performance is an enormous global issue at the moment, as the world is experiencing a period of extreme urbanization. In the near future, cities will account for nearly 90% of global population growth, 80% of wealth creation, and 60% of total energy consumption. Developing better strategies for the creation of new cities is therefore, a global imperative.



Smartcities are a new style of city providing sustainable growth and designed to encourage healthy economic activities that reduce the burden on the environment while improving the quality of life of their residents.



Social infrastructures, involving energy, water, buildings, transportation, and other elements, are indispensablefactors for ensuring that the lifestyles of the people and businesses can be supported. All of these have to be established within short periods of time and in a way that makes them effectively useful in the future.



The International Opening Session of CLEANTECH 2014 on the Smarter Cities of Tomorrow will take place at “Avenue” Air Port city – the most modern and prestigious events and conference center in Israel, on 18 February 2014.



This session aims at:Addressing the challenges of smart cities in the next two decades; highlighting smart city trends, technologies, services and applications; examining how technology and innovation will enable the smarter cities of tomorrow.



Some of the topics that will be discussed:Sustainable development and energy efficiency; Cyber security and data privacy; the role of the smart grid in the city; intelligent transport systems.



CLEANTECH 2014exhibition will be the 18th annual international event for environmental quality, infrastructures and green building, renewable energy, natural gas and water technologies.



The CLEANTECH exhibition has gained the status of a high quality international business platform, where companies, researchers and professionals display their newest developments, novel technologies and outstanding services in the fields of environmental protection and green solutions.



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