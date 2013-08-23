The International Triathlon Coaching Association Provides Career Growth Opportunity for Coaches, Trainers and Athletes

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The triumvirate of swimming, biking and running – also known as the triathlon – is more popular than ever: USA Triathlon reported membership of more than 550,000 in 2012, a marked increase over the past decade. To support this explosive growth, the International Triathlon Coaching Association’s (ITCA) provides online certification for triathlon coaches in this industry that grew even during the recent recession.



More information and an online application for the ITCA program are available at http://triathloncoachcertification.com/.



“Triathlons provide an affordable, challenging and interesting venue for athletes of all levels, ages and locations, which is why they continued to grow from coast to coast even during some challenging recent times,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of the International Triathlon Coaching Association. “The ITCA, then, provides a perfect outlet for coaches and trainers interested in helping everyone from weekend warriors to serious athletes make their mark on a triathlon course.”



The reasons for the growth in triathlon popularity? The 2000 Olympic Games played a major role, marking the sport’s first Olympic appearance; as a matter of fact, the triathlon coverage was the most watched non-U.S. Olympic Summer Games in history through the first weekend, according to NBC Sports research. The tri-part sport continued to grow from there, during both up and down economic climates.



“Triathletes are dedicated, strong and dynamic, three qualities that make them especially fun to work with as a coach,” Ellis added. “At the ITCA, we enjoy helping more people through education and career training to find great careers and jobs that they can truly enjoy both personally and professionally.”



About the International Triathlon Coaching Association

The International Triathlon Coaching Association (ITCA) is the triathlon certification division of the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association or NESTA, which was formed in 2008 to be the leading source of triathlon coaching certification and business development for new and advancing triathlon coaches. Since 1992, NESTA has been a leader in innovative solutions for sports and fitness professionals. Now with more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information on the ITCA or to sign up for the International Triathlon Coaching Association, please visit http://www.triathloncoachcertification.com.



ITCA International Triathlon Coaching Association

30245 Tomas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA

92688



949-589-9166

cs@nestacertified.com