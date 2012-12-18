The International Vapor Group Breaks Down the Cost Benefit Analysis of Smoking Traditional vs. Electronic Cigarettes

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- The cost of smoking continues to grow – both in terms of the price paid with health to the actual cost in dollars – despite that household incomes have remained stagnant or even declined recently. The International Vapor Group has introduced the South Beach Smoke Savings Calculator to show customers exactly what they stand to gain from switching to smoke-free electronic cigarettes. In many cases, it's more than $3,000 per year and an indisputably safer tobacco free lifestyle.



When it comes to smoking, money talks. According to a September 2012 report from the Public Health and Policy Research Program of RTI, low-income smokers in New York State spend a whopping 25 percent of their wages on cigarettes. This same group, who earns less than $30,000 a year, accounts for about 40 percent of New York’s cigarette tax revenue. According to another report, even smokers living in states that don’t levy such high taxes on cigarettes pay a hefty price: roughly 14 percent of their overall income.



The International Vapor Group is hoping to chip away at that number by opening customers’ eyes to the financial realities of an already dangerous habit.



“Americans have heard of the devastating health effects of tobacco cigarettes for decades and they still persist in smoking. While we wish that wasn’t the case, we have found an effective way of encouraging both men and women to kick their habit,” says International Vapor Group CEO Nick Molina. International Vapor Group houses a number of electronic cigarette brands including South Beach Smoke, which appeals to socially active, fashion-minded men and women 18 years and older. “Among our customers, we continue to hear that they are motivated to switch to electronic cigarettes after using South Beach Smoke’s savings calculator.”



You can check it out here: http://www.southbeachsmoke.com/calculator.aspx



The South Beach Smoke Savings Calculator allows users to input the number of cigarettes they smoke daily and the price per pack they pay. It quickly does the simple math and reports first what a user spends per year on cigarettes and what that same user would typically spend on South Beach Smoke. The cost savings is significant.



If you’re a smoker in New York State (NOT New York City, which is known for its wealthy citizenry) where the average cost of a pack of cigarettes is more than $10 and you smoke a pack a day, the cost savings versus using South Beach Smoke electronic cigarettes is $3,139 a year. With that “found cash” Americans can work on paying down their credit card debt (averaging close to $16,000 according to CreditCard.com) or conversely, indulge in a “bucket list” item previously out of reach. Hello, $800 Louis Vuitton Neverfull. And they’re still left with over $2,000 to put towards that credit card debt!



Who Vapes?

The success of e-cigs is based in both sales and scientific study. 2.5 million Americans have adopted the use of e-cigs (they call themselves “Vapers”) and a 2011 study from Boston University’s School of Public Health shows the use of e-cigs effectively helps smokers kick their habit. This study showed “six month abstinence rates nearly double those for traditional nicotine replacement products.”



Electronic cigarettes are an effective smoking cessation device that offers both a safer alternative to tobacco cigarettes as well as a financially savvy way to indulge a nicotine fix and attain a smoke-free lifestyle and has been openly adopted by such A-list celebrities as Robert Pattinson, Johnny Dep, Zac Efron, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss are just a few of the celebs recently spotted vaping.



About Electronic Cigarettes

Electronic Cigarettes is the smarter alternative to traditional cigarettes. E-cigs look, feel and taste like a tobacco cigarette, but provide no smoke, ash, tar or smell. They are a high-tech, non-flammable alternative for gaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy doses of a vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale a water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke. This provides a physical sensation and flavor similar to inhaled tobacco smoke. IVG’s products contain no tobacco, no smoke and no combustion, and IVG’s products are sold directly online and through leading authorized retailers around the globe.