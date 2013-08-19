Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Interpublic) is one of the world's leading advertising and marketing services companies. The company offers services such as public relations, meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity and strategic marketing consulting services. Interpublic operates in more than 100 countries across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe through a network of global and domestic agencies. Its global networks of agencies include Draftfcb, McCann Erickson and Lowe Worldwide. The company also operates three global media services companies, UM, Initiative and Brand Programming Network (BPN). The company is headquartered in New York, the US.



Companies Mentioned



The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.



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