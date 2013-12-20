The Invasion of Heaven: Amid Swordfights & Shootouts, New Mythological Thriller Begs Question - What Does It Mean to Be Human?

Coeur d'Alene, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- While life is chock-full of mystery and a constant search to find ‘normal’, a compelling new novel by Michael B. Koep proves that the true depths of insanity can be often be found within. Koep’s ‘The Invasion of Heaven’ helps readers explore this concept with gusto as part one of ‘The Newirth Mythology’.



However, it is no ordinary novel. A stoned portrait painter, a psychologist going insane and a manic-depressive with a sword give it all of the ingredients of a classic myth.



Synopsis:



In part one of The Newirth Mythology, The Invasion of Heaven, a mystery unravels through a battle of wits between two psychologists. It is filled with a mind-bending cast of double-crossing characters bent on destroying what was thought to be beyond the reach of human treachery, the hoped for life behind death’s door.



Dr. Newirth must elude supernatural kidnappers and real life police detectives as he learns the harrowing truth about his place in existence. The journey takes him from the mountain lakes of Idaho to Northern Italy to across the astral plane-- sometimes at the heels of a swashbuckling, poetry-spouting patient who often speaks in anagrams and claims he’s more than 600 years old.



As the author explains, his narrative will leave readers with plenty to think about.



“I wanted to play with those age-old questions: Why are we here? Where are we from, and where are we going? To see if I could put another spin on them—and even attempt an answer in the form of a new mythology. I’ve always been fascinated at how stories can change the way people believe—even change their very behaviour. This tale is about challenging what is real and what is made up,” says Koep.



Continuing, “Of course, this is only volume one so there is plenty more to come!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Upon completion, I immediately wanted to contact the author and beg him for Part Two. In Part One of the Newirth Mythology, Michael Koep introduces us to the limitless possibilities of the Universe and warns of The Invasion of Heaven. Being one who revels in the often inexplicable, spiritual wonders of life, I dove head-first into this tale of what is good, what is evil and what or who, connects the two. If you are at all like-minded, you will surely find this a page-turner,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Sara W was equally as impressed, adding, “Hard to believe this is Michael Koep's first published novel, "The Invasion of Heaven" reads with the flare of an accomplished author. His characters come to life and transport you on a magical journey of mystery, adventure, and other-worldliness. Definitely a page turner, with unforeseen twists and turns, this book will leave you craving more and eagerly anticipating part two.”



‘The Invasion of Heaven’, published by Will Dreamly Arts, is available now: http://amzn.to/1iPGaUb.



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheInvasionOfHeaven.



Michael B. Koep’s website: http://www.michaelbkoep.com



About Michael B. Koep

By the age of 12, Michael B. Koep had written a complex, Tolkienesque fantasy with its own number system, language and runic alphabet. He continues that tradition with his fiction debut. Koep has been called an Inland Northwest "Renaissance Man.” An avid world traveler, educator, visual artist, and a touring rock musician, Michael’s spirit is imbued in the arts. He is a co-founder of a North Idaho fencing consortium, but he is best known as a drummer and lyricist for progressive rock group KITE, as well as the percussionist for the variety power trio The RUB. He is a winner of a Costello Poetry Prize. He lives in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho with his wife and son.