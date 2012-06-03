Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""The Irish Defense Industry to 2015 - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities"" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Ireland



During the review period the Irish defense budget recorded a CAGR of 3.09%, and expenditure was driven by participation in peacekeeping and crisis management operations.



Reasons To Buy

""The Irish Defense Industry to 2015 - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities"" allows you to



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Irish defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Irish defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Irish defense industry.



for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-irish-defense-industry-to-2015-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-report-540940