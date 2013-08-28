The Irish Exit Is Announcing Free Comedy Shows on Tuesday Nights

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With all the entertainment that is offered in New York City, The Irish Exit is pleased to announce a free comedy show every Tuesday night with comedians who have appeared on a national stage. The show will be held in the private showroom at the back of the bar with capacity for 50 people. Some comedians have performed on television for networks such as Comedy Central and HBO. Sponsored by MAGNERS BEER CO. and hosted by New York’s own Gary Vider, The Irish Exit will be offering two for one drink specials all night with prizes and free beers to give out during the length of the show. Seating is available at 8 pm and the show begins at 8:30 pm. Come out and laugh the night away in one of the elite party places of NYC.



If guests can’t get enough of the atmosphere and the great deals on Tuesdays, The Irish Exit also offers tremendous Thursday night drink specials, starting with $1 PBR cans for six straight hours. Guests can build their own beer can castle in an effort to win gift certificates and other cash prizes. The Irish Exit features happy hour every night of the week as it’s quickly becoming a premier happy hour bar in NYC.



Open until 4 am, the party lasts all night at The Irish Exit. They also host private parties for birthdays, corporate outings and bachelorette parties in their private bar with two fireplaces and extremely affordable group packages. Holding different events, specials and parties every night of the week, plan the next party with The Irish Exit. To RSVP for the Tuesday night comedy show or learn more about the party packages, please visit the website or call 212-755-8383 today.



About The Irish Exit NYC

Located at 978 Second Avenue (in between 51st & 52nd St) In Midtown Manhattan, The Irish Exit is the hottest place on the block and is quickly becoming everybody's favorite spot. The famous Irish bar is an ideal party venue for any special event or occasion. From food to football, brunch to happy hour, and from late night adventures with friends and friends-to-be, come play any night of the week for an experience that will be hard to forget. The Irish Exit is open daily from noon to 4am. They offer lunch, dinner and feature different drink specials every day. The dress code is casual (but neat) and there is a live DJ spinning music Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



For more information on how The Irish Exit can host a private party in NYC, please visit http://www.irishexitnyc.com/.