The Irish Exit Is Announcing Specials on Football Game Days

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Catering to all the needs of Pittsburgh Steelers fans and serving as the New York City home for Steelers football, The Irish Exit NYC is pleased to announce their game day specials. Fully stocked on Iron City and IC Light, the premier Pittsburgh beer, guests can enjoy bottles for just $3 while feeling right at home. During the games, purchase 50-cent wings and enjoy a classic pierogi as The Irish Exit offers an exclusive Pittsburgh environment every Sunday.



Fans are surrounded by other Steelers supporters in a sea of black and yellow. Complete with a live DJ spinning all the favorite Pittsburgh songs and an inflatable Steelers figurine situated in the front to welcome all Pittsburgh fans, The Irish Exit is the perfect venue for Steelers game day. Fans have the opportunity to win weekly prizes and giveaways, including tickets to a game at Heinz Field or a multitude of Steelers paraphernalia.



After seeing the festivities and the ambiance The Irish Exit has to offer, guests can start to plan their New Year’s Eve event in NYC. Throwing an elite New Year’s party, there is the opportunity for an open bar, various drink packages and even private rooms for reservation at The Irish Exit. A live DJ will be performing the greatest hits of the past year and keep the guests on the dance floor all night. There will be a dinner buffet and specials on anything from cocktails to beer to wine. Relax by one of the two fireplaces in the rear of the restaurant and sit back to enjoy the atmosphere of the ultimate NYE party in NYC. Packages are available to be customized to ensure the group receives everything they want at an affordable price.



For more information about Steelers game day specials or New Year’s Eve packages, please call 212-755-8383 or visit their website today.



About The Irish Exit NYC

Located at 978 Second Avenue (in between 51st & 52nd St) In Midtown Manhattan, The Irish Exit is the hottest place on the block and is quickly becoming everybody's favorite spot. The famous Irish bar is an ideal party venue for any special event or occasion. From food to football, brunch to happy hour, and from late night adventures with friends and friends-to-be, come play any night of the week for an experience that will be hard to forget. The Irish Exit is open daily from noon to 4am. They offer lunch, dinner and feature different drink specials every day. The dress code is casual (but neat) and there is a live DJ spinning music Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



For more information on how The Irish Exit can host a private party in NYC, please visit http://www.irishexitnyc.com/.