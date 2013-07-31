The Irish Exit Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for August

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- The Irish Exit is pleased to announce they are now accepting private party reservations for the entire month of August. In the past, The Irish Exit has hosted various celebrations including bachelorette parties, milestone birthdays, corporate meetings, fundraisers, and happy hours. People keep coming back to The Irish Exit because the bar offers a professional party planning specialist who is dedicated to bringing a group’s fantasy of the perfect party to life. From food platters to drink packages, the professional party planning specialist will provide everything needed for a successful private party in NYC.



Large groups that need space to dance, party, and drink will be impressed with the size of the private party room available at The Irish Exit. The room is fully equipped with a private bar where guests can get their drinks quickly without having to wait in line. Guests can relax as they take in the old-school, Irish bar atmosphere. The room features two fireplaces and mirrored walls. This is the perfect venue for hosting holiday parties. Groups have various drink packages to choose from, giving them the ability to make their party unique from the rest.



Along with offering party planning services to assist with organizing private parties, The Irish Exit is also home to a daily happy hour in NYC. What makes The Irish Exit a successful happy hour bar is the fact that they have happy hour every day of the week. Not only does the bar feature different specials Monday-Sunday, but they also provide plenty of entertainment to go along with their drinks. For more information on happy hour at The Irish Exit, please call 212-755-8383.



About The Irish Exit NYC

Located at 978 Second Avenue (in between 51st & 52nd St) In Midtown Manhattan, The Irish Exit is the hottest place on the block and is quickly becoming everybody's favorite spot. The famous Irish bar is an ideal party venue for any special event or occasion. From food to football, brunch to happy hour, and from late night adventures with friends and friends-to-be, come play any night of the week for an experience that will be hard to forget. The Irish Exit is open daily from noon to 4am. They offer lunch, dinner and feature different drink specials every day. The dress code is casual (but neat) and there is a live DJ spinning music Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



For more information on how The Irish Exit can host a private party in NYC, please visit http://www.irishexitnyc.com/.