The Iron and Steel Construction Market in Europe Â?? Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Iron and Steel Construction Market in Europe Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 market report to its offering

The report provides detailed market analysis, information, trends, issues and insights into the European iron and steel construction market, including:

The European iron and steel construction markets growth prospects by category

Analysis of the European markets separately with country level data

Critical insight into the impact of the market through comparative analysis of country level data

Company profiles of key companies operating in the iron and steel construction market



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the iron and steel construction market in Europe:

Historical (20082012) and forecast (20132017) valuations of the iron and steel construction market in Europe

Breakdown of values at country level (26 countries)

Analysis of key events and factors including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

Detailed profiles of the leading iron and steel companies in Europe



Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level via review data and forecasts at category and country level

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies by leveraging our critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost and competitive pressures



Key Highlights

According to the European Commission, Europe is the worlds second-largest steel producer, accounting for 11% of the worlds total steel output and employing 360,000 people. The continuing economic uncertainty in Europe adversely affected the iron and steel market, and directly impacts the construction and automotive industries.

Russia is the largest iron and steel market in Europe; it accounted for 17% of the European iron and steel market in 2012. The Russian construction industry recorded a CAGR of 3.55% during the review period. Realizing the importance of modernizing infrastructure to achieve long-term growth, the Russian government has announced large-scale investments in infrastructure construction. Consequently, the Russian iron and steel construction market registered positive growth during the review period.

Russias iron and steel construction market will also be supported by large-scale investment in infrastructure construction due to the nations hosting of the 2014 Winter Olympics and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will require stadiums, transport infrastructure and accommodation.

Owing to cost pressures, the Italian steel industry faces a deep crisis, and with low demand for steel in Europe, many plants are struggling to survive. ILVA and Lucchini, the countrys largest steel producers, face potential shutdowns. Business confidence in Italy is dwindling, as businesses remain unconvinced about economic recovery. The downgrading of the Italian governments credit rating by Moodys is another key factor that has adversely affected business confidence.

Despite the eurozone crisis, the Turkish construction industrys performance has been better than its neighboring countries. Growth in the construction industry during the review period was driven by continued government encouragement of foreign direct investment (FDI) and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the country. According to the Turkish Steel Producers Association, crude steel production in Turkey rose by 5.2%, to 35.9 million tons in 2012. The countrys position in terms of steel production rose from 10th in 2011 to eighth in 2012 in the largest steel-producing countries list.



Companies Mentioned



ArcelorMittal

OAO Severstal

Metinvest Holding, LLC

Evraz Group SA

ThyssenKrupp Steel Europe AG



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139581/the-iron-and-steel-construction-market-in-europe-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###