The Isabella Santos Foundation Announces Another Successful Charlotte 5k Run for Kids Cancer Awareness

Waxhaw, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Isabella Santos Foundation is pleased to announce another successful Charlotte 5K Run for Kids Cancer. This past September, families and community members of Charlotte, NC came together to raise money for pediatric cancer research and to raise awareness for local children’s charities across the state. Created in memory of Isabella Santos, a girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the young age of 2, the foundation had helped make lives better for children who have been affected by Cancer at a very young age. Support for the Isabella Santos Foundation 5k for Kids Cancer and 1 Mile Fun Run has been overwhelming over the past five year, raising more than $650,000 for Neuroblastoma research and other children’s cancer charities. This year, the foundation was excited to announce that the 2013 5 Race for Kids Cancer broke both, their historic participants records, as well as their charitable donations raised in any previous year. With their total # of runners and walkers growing by more than 25%, to almost 1900 participants taking part in either the 5K or the 1 Mile Fun run. And their overall charitable donations flew by any previous record, resulting in more than $240,000 dollars raised, which will enable ISF to give away 10% more this year towards finding a cure for Neuroblastoma Cancer, as well as supporting other Children's cancer fighting organizations.



This year, the Non-profit from Charlotte was able to reach out to people who could not attend the race in person by offering a new feature called Phantom Runner. Registries of this feature were able to receive a t-shirt through the mail so they can show their support year-round. Registries were also still able to raise awareness on their own, by using FirstGiving to start a fundraising page.



The Isabella Santos Foundation website makes donating and fundraising easier than ever before. Those who are interested can visit the donate page and instantly make a single donation, or set up a recurring financial donation via FirstGiving. Those interested in starting a fundraiser of their own can build an individual or team page to raise awareness and money for the Isabella Santos Foundation by using FirstGiving as well. Individuals can reach out for more information by visiting the website or by contact a representative by calling 704-361-3074.



About Isabella Santos Foundation

The Isabella Santos Foundation was created in the memory of Isabella Santos, a courageous young girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2. Losing her battle in 2012, the Foundation stands strong in the honor and memory of not just her fight, but for many other children fighting with the disease throughout the world.



To help create awareness and raise money for Neuroblastoma research, please visit http://www.isabellasantosfoundation.com/.