The Isabella Santos Foundation Announces Availability of Commemorative Christmas Ornaments

Waxhaw, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- For those individuals looking for a meaningful ornament to display on their Christmas tree each and every holiday season, The Isabella Santos Foundation is announcing the availability of beautiful purple Christmas ornament this holiday season. This special ornament displays the foundation’s name and logo across a purple hanging ball. The cost of the ornament is only $25 and is the perfect decoration to display in the front of any tree, helping to raise awareness for Neuroblastoma’s impact and all types of pediatric cancer. All proceeds from these ornaments will go directly to pediatric cancer research in an effort to find a cure.



This foundation was organized in honor of Isabella Joanne Santos, who was in a five-year fight with Neuroblastoma cancer, but tragically lost her battle in 2012. Her vision was to see a world with “No More Cancer,” and that is what the foundation set out to do. They host a number of events each year, including 5k runs and blood drives to raise money for cancer research. Designing a commemorative ornament is just another stride in reaching their goal of beating cancer for children and adults alike. Individuals, groups, families, and schools can decorate their Christmas tree this year by honoring Isabella Santos.



In addition to ornaments, ISF is hosting a Checkers Charity Night on January 24 at the Charlotte Checkers hockey game. Tickets will make great gifts for adults or children in the Charlotte area, while supporting ISF. Tickets cost just $15 and serve as an affordable event to spend time with the family. There will be an auction for a hockey jersey, an autograph session, as well as numerous raffles. A portion of all proceeds will go towards pediatric cancer research.



To place an order for ornaments or hockey tickets, or to simply play a part in donating to cancer research, please contact the Isabella Santos Foundation at info@isabellasantosfoundation.com to help reach their goal. If interested in making a donation to this great cause and help children across the globe beat cancer, individuals can visit the website’s ‘Donate’ page here to easily provide their contributions. In the season of giving, give the most important gift of the year to support Neuroblastoma research today.



About Isabella Santos Foundation

The Isabella Santos Foundation was created in honor of Isabella Santos, a courageous young girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2. Losing her battle in 2012, the Foundation stands strong in the honor and memory of not just her fight, but for many other children fighting with the disease throughout the world.



To help create awareness and raise money for Neuroblastoma research, please visit http://www.isabellasantosfoundation.com/.