The Isabella Santos Foundation Announces Charity Night at the Charlotte Checkers Hockey Game

Waxhaw, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- In an effort to raise awareness for Neuroblastoma, a cancerous tumor developed in the nerve tissue, The Isabella Santos Foundation is pleased to announce they are hosting a charity night at the Charlotte Checkers hockey game, an affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. The charity game is Friday, January 24 at 7 pm and those who attend will have the chance to participate in various raffles, signed hockey memorabilia, and meet players. Tickets cost just $15 and a portion of all proceeds will benefit The Isabella Santos Foundation and pediatric cancer research.



Isabella Santos was seven years old when she lost her five-year battle with Neuroblastoma and the foundation was formed in her honor. They host a number of events and benefits each year in her name, including 5k runs and numerous blood drives. Their goal is to reach a point where there is no more cancer, a vision that young Isabella Santos held.



The hockey game serves as the perfect time to get the family together for a fun-filled evening that helps benefit a great cause. Sit back to watch non-stop hockey action and take part in meet-and-greets during an exclusive autograph session that puts a smile on a child’s face. For a family oriented Friday night that helps raise awareness for Neuroblastoma and pediatric cancers, enjoy a night out at the Charlotte Checkers game.



Tickets can be purchased by contacting a representative of the foundation at info@isabellasantosfoundation.com, or visiting Ticket Master at this link. To receive the special price of $15, those interested in attending must enter the coupon code ISABELLA when purchasing through Ticket Master. For more information about the event, or to inquire about ways to donate and help find a cure for all pediatric cancers, please visit their website today.



About Isabella Santos Foundation

The Isabella Santos Foundation was created in honor of Isabella Santos, a courageous young girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2. Losing her battle in 2012, the Foundation stands strong in the honor and memory of not just her fight, but for many other children fighting with the disease throughout the world.



To help create awareness and raise money for Neuroblastoma research, please visit http://www.isabellasantosfoundation.com/.