The Isabella Santos Foundation Announces Partnership with the Charlotte Hounds for ZERO K Run

Waxhaw, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Working as a non profit in Charlotte in an effort to raise awareness for Neuroblastoma, The Isabella Santos Foundation frequently holds various events and fundraisers throughout the community. Neuroblastoma is a rare childhood cancer affecting less than 1,000 children every year. Isabella Santos battled the odds as long as she could, fighting this cancer for five long years before she lost her life. This June, the professional lacrosse team in Charlotte, the Charlotte Hounds are partnering with The Isabella Santos Foundation to hold the first annual ZERO K Run before their game on Saturday, June 14.



The ZERO K is an event where participants don’t have to run. It is a 0.0 mile, non-stressful “run” hosted by Woody & Wilcox from 106.5 The End and mascot Blue the Plott Hound, where proceeds will benefit The Isabella Santos Foundation. Registration for the event costs $20 if purchased before May 30, and $25 when purchased after May 30. The Hounds have teamed up with Woody & Wilcox, Uber, and NoDa Brewing Company to help benefit a local cancer kids foundation.



When registering for this inaugural event, participants will receive a t-shirt, experience live music, and be treated to food and a voucher for two drinks from NoDa Brewing Company. Additionally, those who have never used Uber will benefit from a $20 voucher the next time they need transportation, and all that show their support will have a lower level seat reserved for the game. Pre-registration begins at 4:30 pm on Saturday, June 14 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte. By attending, guests have the opportunity to be a part of an entertaining, inaugural event that benefits Neuroblastoma research and The Isabella Santos Foundation. To hear more about how to get involved, please visit the foundation’s website or Facebook page today.



About Isabella Santos Foundation

The Isabella Santos Foundation was created in honor of Isabella Santos, a courageous young girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2. Losing her battle in 2012, the Foundation stands strong in the honor and memory of not just her fight, but for many other children fighting with the disease throughout the world.



To help create awareness and raise money for Neuroblastoma research, please visit http://www.isabellasantosfoundation.com/.