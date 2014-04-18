The Isabella Santos Foundation Now Looking for Part-Time Employee to Handle Projects This Summer

Waxhaw, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- As a foundation created to help spread awareness and raise funds for Neuroblastoma research, The Isabella Santos Foundation consistently holds events in honor of Isabella, who fought with the disease for five long years before her life was taken in 2012. This summer, the non profit in Charlotte is proud to announce they are looking for a part-time employee to handle an exclusive project in the foundation’s name. The position is perfect for marketing professionals who wish to help take part in the chance to gain recognition for the foundation, while assisting in groundbreaking cancer research.



The project that will be handled by the chosen candidate is ISF’s 5k for Kids with Cancer. The seventh annual 5k is being held on September 20, and registration opens in May. The position requires the finding, organizing, and acquiring of auction items for the event. It is essential that candidates are well-networked in the Charlotte area, and come from a strong sales background in order to assist in making this event the best one yet. This short term opportunity requires a 10-20 hour work week from the months of May through September at a rate of 10-dollars per hour. Those interested in the position must be experienced and active on social media, as well as use their background to build an auction committee with a team of volunteers. When looking for temporary work and helping out a foundation for children with cancer at the same time, this is the ultimate position. Please send resumes to info@isabellasantosfoundation.com.



One of their anticipated upcoming events is the Girls Night Out at the Ronald McDonald House of Charlotte. The event is presented by The Isabella Santos Foundation, and will be held on Thursday, April 24. Attendees will have the opportunity to win raffles and prizes while supporting a great cause. To hear more about upcoming events and a way to support Neuroblastoma, or to inquire on becoming a member of the team, please visit their website or Facebook page today.



About Isabella Santos Foundation

The Isabella Santos Foundation was created in honor of Isabella Santos, a courageous young girl who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at the age of 2. Losing her battle in 2012, the Foundation stands strong in the honor and memory of not just her fight, but for many other children fighting with the disease throughout the world.



To help create awareness and raise money for Neuroblastoma research, please visit http://www.isabellasantosfoundation.com/.