The Island Girl Organic Foods Brand

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- The right choices in organic food and supplements can help a person be more healthy, energetic and even look better. The challenge can be finding the right brand that can be trusted. Natural Food Chef Paulette Salisbury understands this well and has done her best to help, through her natural lifestyle brand, The Island Girl Organics. In exciting news, Chef Salisbury recently celebrated the remarkably positive feedback the brand has been receiving from customers. The Island Girl Organics offers vitamins and supplements, superfoods, and cool kitchen accessories.



"I've seen the impact natural organic food and supplements can have on a person's life," commented Chef Salisbury. "I also knew that I could develop an amazing brand with the best choices possible. Healthy food is my passion and I love to share it with people. So all of this has been what has fueled The Island Girl Organics."



According to The Island Girl Organics, some highlights of what the brand offers include Women's Multivitamin Antioxidant Support, Live Support Veggie Capsules, Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies, The Island Girl Organics Superfood Spread, and The Island Girl Organics Hazelnut Spread, to name just a few.



The Island Girl Organics website also has high quality recipes, healthy food tips, and much more from Chef Salisbury.



Feedback for The Island Girl Organics has been completely positive.



Karen S., from California, recently said in a five-star review, "I have been tightening up my diet and my friend recommended The Island Girl Organics. I totally adore the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies and The Island Girl Organics Superfood Spread. I can't wait to explore more from The Island Girl Organics."



About The Island Girl Organics

I started The Island Girl Organics about five years ago, because I wanted to help others discover the nutritional benefits of the delicious and nutritious superfoods I grew up eating. I was also tired of eating food that contained too many preservatives.



My mission is to empower and inspire women to live their best life physically and spiritually and to enjoy better health through healthy eating, nutrition and healthy lifestyles. My aim is to support women and all wellness-seekers by creating affordable and healthy products, and I also organize seminars, workshops and online sessions that facilitate wellness and mental, emotional, physical and spiritual healing.



If you are reading this, it's probably because you are interested in changing your life. And that's great! Because it's definitely the first step to living your dreams.



Yep… there is nothing better than feeling comfortable, healthy and focused. That's what everybody is looking for, isn't it?



