Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Israeli Defense Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2011 -- This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in the Israeli defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:
- Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2010-2016, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
- Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the Israeli defense industry.
- Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.
- Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in Israel. It provides an overview of the key defense companies (both domestic and foreign) along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
- Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.
Key Highlights
Israel expected to spend US$XX billion during the forecast period as a result of security threats from neighboring Arab countries
In 2010, the Israeli defense market valued US$XX billion which represented the third largest military expenditure in the Middle East. During the review period, the Israeli defense expenditure increased at a CAGR of XX% and is expected to record growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The growth can be partially attributed to the US$XX billion of military aid from the US scheduled between 2011 and 2016. Moreover, the continued security threats from Iran, Syria and other neighboring Arab countries is forecast to result in Israel spending US$XX billion on defense during the forecast period.
