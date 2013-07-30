The Italian and UK Defense Industry to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- This report is the result of ICD Research/Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Italian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Key Features and Benefits:

The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Highlights:

In 2012, the Italian government allocated US$25.6 billion for the total defense budget. The total defense budget recorded a CAGR of -4.74% during the review period. However, the defense budget, estimated to be US$26.8 billion in 2013, is expected to record a CAGR of -0.03% during the forecast period, to reach US$26.8 billion by 2017. Cumulatively, US$133.6 billion is expected to be allocated to the Italian MOD for defense during the forecast period.



The UK Defense Industry:

This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the UK defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Key Features and Benefits:

The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.

The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.



Key Highlights:

During 2007-2011, UK defense imports demonstrated significant growth, despite recording a sharp decline in 2009 due to the global financial crisis and the subsequent reduction in total government expenditure. Over the last five years, defense imports grew significantly mainly due to the higher costs of capital additions and equipment support for military operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. However, due to the budget cuts announced by the government over the forecast period, imports of defense equipment are expected to register a decline.



