Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Chilled and Deli Foods Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Chilled and Deli Foods market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Chilled and Deli Foods market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Chilled and Deli Foods market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Cured meats, fermented meats, pates, pies and savory appetizers, pre-packed sandwiches, prepared salads and savory baked goods are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been affected. Continued uncertainty in the Italian economy makes it imperative to identify what pockets of growth might exist and whether they represent value or volume opportunities.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Cured Meats, Fermented Meats, Pates, Pies and Savory Appetizers, Pre-Packed Sandwiches, Prepared Salads, and Savory Baked Goods.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

While overall consumption of Cured Meats is similar across the three oldest age groups, these are consumed more often by Older Consumers, where 41% of the age group are Heavy frequency consumers. Suppliers should target the Pre-Mid-Lifers and Mid-Lifers age groups to increase their consumption frequency to mirror Older Consumers.



The Chilled and Deli Foods market is dominated by two categories, Pre-packed Sandwiches and Prepared Salads, which constitute 47% the total market by value. The third and fourth-largest categories, Cured meats and Pies and Savory Appetizers, have very similar market shares.



Overall consumption of Pates is low in Italy, with Mid-Lifers recording the highest consumption levels despite 71% of this age group being Non-users. Even when eaten, consumption of Pates tends to be of a Light frequency.



Key Highlights

Older consumers have a 33% share of the Chilled and Deli Foods market in Italy. This is a result of their sheer numbers as the age group accounts for 32% of the population. While this is by far the largest share of the market, other age groups also record significant consumption and as such should not be ignored.



Urban dwellers consume Pre-packed Sandwiches and Prepared Salads disproportionally. They account for 87% and 81% of these markets by value, respectively, while composing 78% of the population. Producers of these products should therefore pay special attention to the trends driving behavior in Urban locations.



Private label penetration is highest in the Pies and Savory Appetizers product category, at 41% of the market by volume, and lowest in the Pates category at 22%. However, there is potential for private label growth, as indicated by the fact that 29% of consumers in Italy quoted Better Value for Money as a specific trend influencing their consumption.



Companies Mentioned



Coop Italia, Esselunga, BennetSpA, Conad, Carrefour ,Auchan ,DesparServizi



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144836/the-italian-chilled-and-deli-foods-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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