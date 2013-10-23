Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Confectionery Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Confectionery market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Confectionery market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Confectionery market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

High consumption rates across the ages combined with the maturity of the Italian confectionery market in general mean that targeting younger markets will miss a large part of the markets value. Driven by the Chocolate category older consumers account for a major share, and marketers should seek to target the needs and wants of these consumers.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Chocolate, Gum, and Sugar Confectionery.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

In Italy consumers don't act on Consumer Trends consistently across all the product categories. In some they are much more likely to act on behavioral trends in terms of actual consumption patterns. As a result, manufacturers will need to know where consumer trends offer addressable markets, and just as importantly, where the impact of these trends is much more limited.



Cumulative volume share of the top five retailers of confectionery products in Italy amounts to over two-thirds of the total market. This indicates that these companies have a medium-to-high level of bargaining power compared to other retailers in the Italy confectionery market, and for any product seeking to build share, relationships with these retailers will be crucial.



Overall, the Chocolate category accounts for over 57% of the market's value. This dominance is limiting the opportunities for the Sugar Confectionery category in particular and this pattern is likely to continue into the future.



Key Highlights

Across the categories the Personal Space and Time trend has the biggest influence on total market value. This also fits with the slightly older age profile of consumers than might be expected. Overall, Confectionery products in Italy appear to offer little pockets of me time for a slightly older consumer.



In contrast to other product categories, Gum consumption frequency is highest among the Older Young Adults group (aged between 25 and 34 years). Far from Gum being a kid's product it is a slightly older group who are some of the most regular consumers.



Across all of the categories, women account for a slightly greater share of sales than men - with their share of consumption exceeding their overall share of the Italian population.



Companies Mentioned



Auchan, Coop Italia, Conad, Esselunga, Carrefour ,Eurospin



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144837/the-italian-confectionery-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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