Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Dairy Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Dairy market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Dairy market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Dairy market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. The weak Italian economy forced consumers to evaluate and possibly alter their consumption patterns of many products, including Dairy. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Butter and Spreadable Fats, Cheese, Cream, Milk, Puddings/Desserts, and Yoghurt.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Older Consumers account for almost a third of the Dairy market in Italy by value. This is a direct result of the sheer number of Older Consumers. This market share is expected to increase as high life expectancy and low birth rates continue to increase the relative size of the Older Consumers age group.



Consumer segmentation analysis of the dairy market by wealth group indicates that the Better Off wealth group has the largest share of the market by value, with 37%. The Moderate Income wealth group accounts for another 22% of the market, suggesting strong potential for premium products.



Time Pressed and Time Poor consumers account for 54% the Italian Dairy market by value, highlighting the potential value of products built on convenience and consumption on-the-go.



Key Highlights

Light frequency consumption of Butter and Spreadable Fats is prevalent across every age group. As such, suppliers should encourage consumers to eat their products more often.



The consumption frequency of Milk is highest among Kids and Babies and Tweens and Early Teens as parents encourage their children to drink Milk for its high calcium content.



Private label penetration in the Italian Dairy market is extremely low compared to other European countries, with the highest penetration level recorded in Puddings/desserts where 12% of the market volume is private label.



Companies Mentioned



Coop Italia, Conad, Esselunga, Auchan, Carrefour ,DesparServizi ,Sisa



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144838/the-italian-dairy-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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