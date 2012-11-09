New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research/Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the Italian defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news..
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Italian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Italian defense industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
In 2012, the Italian government allocated US$25.6 billion for the total defense budget, and the total defense budget recorded a CAGR of -4.74% during the review period. However, the defense budget, estimated to be US$26.8 billion in 2013, is expected to record a CAGR of -0.03% during the forecast period, to reach US$26.8 billion by 2017. Cumulatively, US$133.6 billion is expected to be allocated to the Italian MOD for defense during the forecast period.
Key Features and Benefits
Italy is facing economic constraints due to high fiscal debt, forcing the government to reduce its expenditure. This has led to constraints in the defense budget and reduced spending on the procurement of defense equipment. However, the Italian MOD's gradual modernization of its armed forces has helped to minimize budget cuts. Furthermore, Italy's membership of NATO, the UN, and the EU, and subsequent participation in peacekeeping operations, also require financial input.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Italian Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013to 2017, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Italian defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Finmeccanica, AgustaWestland, Alenia Aermacchi, Selex Galileo, Selex Sistemi Integrati, Oto Melara, Fincantieri, MBDA, WASS, Elettronica
