Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Fish and Seafood Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Fish and Seafood market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Fish and Seafood market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Fish and Seafood market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Fish and Seafood are considered staple foods in Italy and therefore consumption patterns have not been comparatively affected.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Ambient Fish and Seafood, Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood-processed Pieces, Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood-whole cuts, Dried Fish and Seafood, Fresh Fish and Seafood (counter), and Frozen Fish and Seafood.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The population in Italy has a slightly higher proportion of Females than Males; however, a higher proportion of Fish and Seafood is consumed by Males. This pattern is seen across all categories but is most evident for Ambient Fish where the proportions differ by 9%. Marketers should encourage Female consumption of their products with gender based advertising.



The proportion of consumers of Dried Fish in Italy is very low (about 30%) compared with consumption levels in other categories. Marketers would need to change the dietary habits of the majority of the population in order to affect this pattern; increasing value or shares for this market would not be easy.



Older Consumers represent the largest age group in the Italian population so are an important focus group for all marketing campaigns. However, for Fish and Seafood their share of market value is even higher. Marketers need to maintain focus on this group while also encouraging younger consumers, so that they do not lose users as the consumer base ages.



Key Highlights

Private Label products have a much larger Penetration (over a third) of the Raw Fish market in Italy than in preserved fish categories. Penetration into the Ambient and Frozen Fish markets is particularly shallow, at less than 10%. There is no significant national brand presence in Raw Fish and only a few in the Preserved categories, therefore, there is still potential for Private Label to grow. Marketers of national brands need to ensure that they differentiate their products sufficiently to avoid becoming a target for Private Label competition.



Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood - whole cuts and Raw Packaged Fish and Seafood - processed pieces together make up half of the Fish and Seafood market in Italy; these categories are also the highest price per kilo. This indicates that, although preserved and processed fish is cheaper and more convenient, Italians prefer fresh whole fish. Marketers in the preserved and processed Fish categories need to focus on what influences consumption of their products to improve these markets.



Consumption of Fish and Seafood in Italy is mostly influenced by Better Value for Money. Marketers need to act on this if they want their campaigns to be effective.



Companies Mentioned



Auchan, Bennet SPA, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia ,DesparServizi ,Esselunga



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144839/the-italian-fish-and-seafood-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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