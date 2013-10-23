Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Ice Cream Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Ice Cream market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Ice Cream market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Ice Cream market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream, and Take-home Ice Cream are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Artisanal Ice Cream, Impulse Ice Cream, and Take-home Ice Cream.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

While Urban dwellers account for 77% of the population, they account for 79% of the Take-home Ice Cream market by value. This indicates that a higher proportion of Urban Dwellers consume Take-home Ice Cream than expected. Marketers should use this information to either concentrate on encouraging higher consumption in the existing Urban market or appealing to Rural Dwellers in order to redress the balance.



Private Label products account for less than 25% market share by volume in both the Impulse and Take-home Ice Cream markets in Italy. Artisanal comprises small local producers by definition. With the exception of a single brand, the remaining market is fragmented. This indicates that there is possibility for future growth in Private Label products, as has been seen in other European economies, with consumers taking advantage of their better value for money. Marketers of these lower share brands need to be aware of Private Label competition and differentiate themselves in order not to become a target.



The Older Consumers age group in Italy represents about a third of the population and also accounts for the largest share by value of the Ice Cream market. Marketers need to target younger consumers to increase their consumption as they get older, or face a contraction in the volume and value size of the market in years to come.



Key Highlights

Take-home Ice Cream has the largest value share of the Ice Cream Market in Italy. This indicates that consumers prefer to eat at home. Marketers of Artisanal Ice Cream and Impulse Ice Creams should be aware of this preference and the trends driving this behavior when designing their campaigns.



Not only do a large proportion of Italian consumers highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



The Ice Cream retail distribution network in Italy is fragmented with no single retailer having more than 20% of the market. This means that suppliers have high bargaining power with their retailers.



Companies Mentioned



Bennet SpA, Conad, Esselunga, Carrefour, Coop Italia ,PAM ,Selex



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144840/the-italian-ice-cream-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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Roger Campbell

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