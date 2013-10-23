Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Meat Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Meat market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Meat market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Meat market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The weak state of the Italian economy has led consumers to review their consumption of most CPG products, including Meat. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modelling for the following specific categories: Ambient Meat, Cooked Meats - Counter, Cooked Meats - Packaged, Fresh Meat (Counter), Frozen Meat, Raw Packaged Meat - processed, and Raw Packaged Meat - whole cuts.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Males have an above average Raw Packaged Meat - processed consumption: a 54% share of the market by value despite accounting for 48% of the population. Marketers need to keep this gender gap in mind when designing products and campaigns for the Raw Packaged Meat - processed market.



The Better Off wealth group has the largest share of the Meat market in Italy by value with37%, suggesting strong potential for premium products. However, this is a result of the wealth groups' large share of the population, with no wealth group consuming disproportionately to its size. As such, marketers need to target differentiated products at various price points in order to maximize their revenues.



Private label penetration varies from negligible levels in Ambient Meats and Cooked Meats - Packaged to over half the volume of products distributed in Raw Packaged Meat - whole cuts and Fresh Meat (counter). Retailers may expect to be able to grow their market share to similar levels in other categories, and as such may target weaker brands, particularly in the Ambient Meats and Cooked Meats - Packaged categories which, beyond the leading one or two brands, are strongly fragmented.



Key Highlights

Older Consumers account for the largest share of the Meat market with 32%, the same share they hold of the country's population. While marketers will be tempted to target this age group, one which should grow given Italy's growing life expectancy and low birth rates, the fact that no age group consumes disproportionately to its size means other consumers should not be ignored.



Not only do a large proportion of Italian consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



The Italian market is relatively fragmented, with the five largest retailers accounting for 60% of the market. Distribution strategies and supply chain decisions therefore need to be centered maintaining relationships with as many retailers as possible.



Companies Mentioned



Coop Italia, Esselunga, PAM, Sisa, Selex ,BennetSpA ,Conad



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144841/the-italian-meat-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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