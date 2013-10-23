Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Oils and Fats Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Oils and Fats market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Oils and Fats market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Oils and Fats market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

In mature Oils and Fats markets it is essential to understand what pockets of growth might exist and whether they represent value or volume opportunities. Knowing the key consumer groups and key trends affecting the market are fundamental to achieving this level of market understanding. This is especially so in weak economies such as Italy, where consumer confidence is low, and therefore growing markets will be hard to find.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking, and modeling for the following specific categories: Oils and Solid Fats.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Males consume Solid Fats more often than females, though overall consumption levels are low. While similar percentages of males and females record Heavy frequency consumption, 23% of males record Medium or Light frequency consumption compared to18% of females. This is reflected in the market values of each gender, with males accounting for 55% of the market despite composing 48% of the population.



The Better Off wealth group has the largest share of the Oils and Fats market by value with 38%; however, this is in line with their share of the overall population. While marketers may wish to target this group, the fact they don't consume Oils and Fats disproportionately means other wealth groups should not be ignored. Companies can introduce differentiated products targeting various income groups so that every income group is effectively targeted.



Key Highlights

Private labels account for approximately 15% of the volume of Oils and Fats products distributed, with penetration slightly higher for Solid Fats than for Oils. However, both markets are relatively fragmented, particularly Solid Fats, highlighting potential for further private label growth.



Oils dominate the Oils and Fats market in Italy in value terms, accounting 97% of the overall market. This is with a 93% volume share of the market, highlighting how Oils marketers have been more successful than Solid Fats marketers at introducing premium products.



While the Oils category is shaped by trends, with significant numbers of consumers claiming that certain trends affect them and these trends influencing a significant proportion of actual value as well, trends only have a limited effect on the Fats category, where there is a significant attitude-behavior gap.



Companies Mentioned



Carrefour, Bennet SpA, Coop Italia, Auchan



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144842/the-italian-oils-and-fats-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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