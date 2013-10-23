Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Pasta and Noodles Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Pasta and Noodles market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Pasta and Noodles market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Pasta and Noodles market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the organized retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. The weak Italian economy has forced consumers to evaluate and possibly alter their consumption patterns of many products, including Pasta and Noodles. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Ambient Noodles, Ambient Pasta, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pasta, Dried Noodles, and Dried Pasta.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Fewer than 40% of consumers across every age group consume Ambient Pasta, compared to approximately 80% in Chilled Pasta and 90% in Dried Pasta. This highlights that the storage advantages of Dried Pasta and Chilled Pasta are popular with consumers, and an area suppliers of Ambient Pasta need to improve in order to grow their market share.



More men consume Chilled Noodles than women, and they do so more often. For instance, 14% of men record Heavy or medium frequency consumption compared to only 5% of women.



Consumption of Dried Noodles in Italy is highest among Early Young Adults, Mid-Lifers, and Tweens and Early Teens. This suggests these age groups value the convenience of long shelf-life and quick cooking times Dried Noodles provide.



Key Highlights

Brand analysis reveals that the presence of private labels is highest in the Chilled Noodles category, with a market volume share of more than 45%. In contrast, private labels account for only 1% of the volume of Chilled Pasta distributed. This suggests that there are opportunities for private labels to grow substantially in the Chilled Pasta market.



While the top two brands in the Chilled Pasta market have a volume share of over 20%, other brands have a minimal market share. This indicates strong potential for private labels to take a substantial share of this fragmented market.



Consumer survey results indicate that Better value for money and Busy lives are major influences in the Pasta and Noodles market in Italy. However, the actual share of the market value these trends influence is low in most Pasta and Noodles product categories, highlighting a significant attitude-behavior gap.



Companies Mentioned



Auchan, BennetSpA, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia ,Esselunga ,Selex



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144843/the-italian-pasta-and-noodles-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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