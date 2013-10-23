Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Prepared Meals Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Prepared Meals market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Prepared Meals market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Prepared Meals market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Prepared Meals are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Meal Kits, Pizza, and Ready Meals.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

Early Young Adults record the lowest overall consumption of Meal Kits in Italy, while Mid-Lifers and Older Consumers record the highest consumption. Price may be one factorbehind this as consumers in older age groups tend to have the most disposable income, while young adults tend to occupy low paid positions in the workforce.



Consumption frequency analysis reveals that Tweens and Early Teens record the highest number of Heavy frequency consumers, at 46% of the age group. This suggests marketing planners are likely to design campaigns targeting younger consumers.



While the leading Pizza brand in Italy accounts for 60% of the market, the second-largest brand has a market share of only 10%. This indicates strong potential for private label products, as few brands provide value propositions strong enough to capture significant market share.



Key Highlights

While 70% of the volume of Meal Kits distributed are private label, this penetration declines to only 14% of Pizza and 6% of Ready meals.The success of private label Meal Kits suggests retailers may attempt to grow their market share in the other Prepared Meals product categories.



Market valuation reveals that consumers in Italy spend the most on Ready Meals, followed by Pizza and Meal Kits. The size of the Meal Kits market is negligible compared to the other two Prepared Meals product categories.



Not only do a large proportion of Spanish consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that consumer trends such as Busy Lives and Better Value for Money have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



Companies Mentioned



Coop Italia, Conad, Esselunga, Carrefour, Auchan ,DesparServizi ,Eurospin



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144844/the-italian-prepared-meals-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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