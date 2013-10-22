Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. With consumption patterns similar across most age groups, little change is expected in the market through demographic changes. Instead marketers need to target the right trends in order to take advantage of consumer behavior as the Italian economy remains weak.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Bouillons and Stocks, Chutneys and Relishes, Condiments, Dips, Dressings, Dry Cooking Sauces, Herbs, Spices and Seasonings, and Wet Cooking Sauces.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

While Medium frequency consumption of Dressings is most common among Tweens and Early Teens, consumers in older age groups are more likely to record Light frequency consumption. Marketers should therefore develop strategies to encourage consumers in the Older Young Adults to Older Consumers age groups to use Dressings more often.



Consumption of dips peaks among Tweens and Early Teens, where 11% of the age group record Heavy frequency consumption and 17% record Medium frequency consumption. This highlights their popularity as a snack for younger consumers, who will be the primary target for marketers.



Overall consumption of Dry Cooking Sauces is low. Early Young Adults and Tweens and Early Teens record the highest consumption. Dry Cooking Sauces provide convenience for consumers whose cooking skills are still developing, hence their popularity with younger consumers.



Key Highlights

Market valuation reveals that Herbs, Spices and Seasonings account for one-third of the total Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market in the Italy. Wet Cooking Sauces and Dressings are second and third-largest product categories.



Private label penetration is highest in Dips, at almost twice the level of the second-highest penetration rate in Chutney and Relishes. Private label penetration in Herbs, Spices and Seasonings, the most valuable product category, is only 11%. Retailers may target the weaker brands in this market in order to grow their market share closer to that which they have achieved in the Dips category.



Retailer analysis reveals that the top five retailers in Italy account for around 75% of the Seasonings, Dressings and Sauces market. For companies seeking to establish share quickly this means that developing successful relationships with these leading retailers will be key to future success.



Companies Mentioned



Coop Italia, Auchan, DesparServizi, Sisa ,Carrefour ,Esselunga



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144845/the-italian-seasonings-dressings-and-sauces-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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