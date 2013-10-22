Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Soup Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Soup market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Soup market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Soup market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

In troubled economic times and with pressures on household budgets the products that make it into the weekly shop are being increasingly scrutinized. Soups can offer filling, healthy, and relatively low cost meals and are potentially well placed. However, marketers will need to re-establish these credentials with consumers in order to maximize the opportunities available.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Canned/Ambient Soup, Chilled Soup, Dried Soup (mixes), Frozen Soup, and UHT Soup.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The population in Italy is slightly more Female than Male, and also the proportion of Soup consumed by Females is higher than the proportion consumed by Males. The largest discrepancy in consumption proportions is seen in the Chilled Soup market, indicating a potential role for gender specific marketing.



Kids and Babies represent almost 12% of Italy's population but they consume almost 20% of Canned/Ambient Soup by value. The only group to consume more is the Older Consumers; however, they represent almost a third of the population. These two consumer groups have differing needs and marketers should seek to reflect that in their approaches.



Young Adults represent just over 20% of the population of Italy but account for only 12% of the Dried Soup market by value. Further analysis shows that this group prefers Chilled Soup where it represents over 20% of the market. This suggests that fresh and Chilled Soups should look towards ensuring they maximize their sales to this receptive age audience in the future.



Key Highlights

Chilled Soup accounts for almost half of the Soup market in Italy. This suggests new entrants will be most attracted to this category. Dried Soup (mixes) and Canned/Ambient Soup are also large market segments.



Consumers in Italy state that the single largest factor influencing Soup consumption in Italy is Busy Lives, which links with packaged Soup being a convenience food. Consumers, certainly in the middle age groups, have less time to spend preparing Soups from basic ingredients and the quality of packaged Soups is continually improving. The percentage of the actual value of products influenced by Busy Lives is not as large but is still the largest factor in the group. Marketers will need to address this influence in order to be effective.



Branded Soup in Italy dominates the market in all the larger categories; however, there is room for growth of Private Labels in the future and marketers of national brands will need to continue to differentiate their products in the face of this likely competition.



Companies Mentioned



Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia, DesparServizi ,Esselunga ,Eurospin



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144846/the-italian-soup-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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