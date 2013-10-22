Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Soy Products Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Soy Products market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Soy Products market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Soy Products market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

At present the penetration of Soy Products in the Italian market is so low that retailers will need to decide whether they seek to gain the maximum returns from existing consumers, or whether they tempt some of the large majority of people of who don't currently consume these products to trial them because of their health benefits.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Soy Desserts, Soy Drinks, and Soy Milk.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The Better Off wealth group in Italy consumes Soy Products disproportionately, with a 30% share of the market by value, and accounts for34% of the population. In contrast, the Hard Pressed wealth group has a 29% value share of the market and accounts for 23% of the population. Marketers need to take into account the above and below average consumption by these wealth groups in order to target their products at the right price points.



Tweens and Early Teens are the most valuable age group for marketers to target, with 30% value share of the market despite accounting for only 6% of the population. Not only does this age group appear to be the one best-informed of the health benefits of Soy Products, but they have the disposable income to purchase premium and value-added products.



Key Highlights

Males tend to consume Soy Drinks slightly more often than females. While the number of Heavy frequency consumers is similar in both age groups, 16% of males record Medium and Light frequency consumption compared with only 11% of females. This is reflected in the value shares of the market, with males accounting for 55% of the market by value.



Soy Milk is the most valuable category in the Italian Soy Drinks market, with a market share of 51%. The second-largest category, Soy Desserts, is twice as large as the third-largest category, Soy Drinks.



Private label penetration is highest for Soy Milk, where 18% of the volume of products distributed is private label. However, private labels account for only 6% and 8% of the Soy Desserts and Soy Drinks markets, respectively, indicating that retailers may increase their investment in these areas in order to grow their market share to that recorded in Soy Milk.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144847/the-italian-soy-products-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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