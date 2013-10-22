Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Italian Syrups and Spreads Market: What Consumers Eat and Why? market report to its offering



Product Synopsis

This report provides the results for the Syrups and Spreads market in Italy from unique, highly detailed study of consumers' Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) consumption habits, and forms part of an overall series covering all CPG product markets. Its coverage includes, but is not limited to, consumption behaviors, the extent to which consumer trends influence their consumption, the value of the market these trends influence, and brand and private label choices as well as retailer choices. Much of this information can also be analyzed by specific consumer groups, providing hard and fast data on consumers and markets at the product category level.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

Marketers in the Syrups and Spreads market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends. This data report solves these problems by providing survey-based data on consumer trends and consumer groups, and market data that shows the exact size of consumer groups, how much of the Syrups and Spreads market they account for, and which consumer trends drive their behavior.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increase in the amount of discounted and own-brand products. Jams, Jellies andPreserves, Molasses, Savory Spreads, Sweet Spreads, and Syrups are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of consumption across 26 consumer groups. This data provides a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market, allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.



Key Features and Benefits

Consumer data, based upon proprietary surveys and then consumer group tracking and modeling for the following specific categories: Jams, Jellies and Preserves, Molasses, Savory Spreads, Sweet Spreads, and Syrups.



Detailed consumer segmentation covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends, and consumption frequency for each product category.



Consumer penetration for brands and private labels, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Unique retailer choice data at the product category level, based upon the original survey and then subsequent consumer tracking and modeling.



Key Market Issues

The proportion of consumers of Molasses in Italy in Urban areas is 88%; this is disproportionate to the Urban share of the population, which is currently 77%. The Molasses market is small and, although available through a variety of national retailers, there is only a small share of the retail market represented by local stores. Marketers need to focus their efforts on the Urban market in this category.



The Hard Pressed wealth group represents a significant 30% of the Syrups and Spreads market by value despite accounting for only 24% of the population. This indicates that consumers in poorer wealth groups consume Syrups and Spreads at an above average rate, or are prepared to pay a premium for these products.



In Italy, Older Consumers hold the largest value share of the Syrups and Spreads market. This is driven by Italy currently having an aging population. Marketers should be aware of the importance of this demographic but also need to maintain and encourage consumption in the younger consumers if they want to maintain or increase their market value in the future.



Key Highlights

Private Label products constitute a very small share of the Sweet Spreads category in Italy with 3%, which accounts for almost half of the Syrups and Spreads market. While there are two dominant brands in this category the remainder of the market is fragmented and could easily be targeted by Private Label brands. Marketers of these smaller brand products should be aware of this and focus on providing differentiated products to reduce the threat from this potential competition.



Although the Syrups andSpreads market in Italy is fragmented in terms of the number of retailers operating across the country, just five retailers account for more than two-thirds of the Syrups andSpreads market distribution by volume. This indicates medium-to-high bargaining power for retailers with product manufacturers. Distribution strategies and supply chain decisions need to be centered round these key insights while the market remains fragmented.



Not only do a large proportion of Italian consumers, in certain categories at least, highlight that specific consumer trends have an influence on their consumption, this translates into a significant proportion of actual value being directly influenced as well. Consumers are therefore acting on these trends enough to ensure that targeting them, in the right categories, is essential to success.



Companies Mentioned



Coop Italia, Auchan, Conad, Carrefour, Esselunga ,PAM ,Despair Servizi



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144848/the-italian-syrups-and-spreads-market-what-consumers-eat-and-why.html



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