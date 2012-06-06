Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""The Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Japan



The Japanese defense budget is the fifth-largest in the world and recorded a CAGR of 10.04% during the review period, to reach US$59.83 billion in 2011.



Reasons To Buy

""The Japanese Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2016: Market Profile"" allows you to



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Japanese defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Japanese defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Japanese defense industry.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-japanese-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-to-2016-market-profile-report-540958