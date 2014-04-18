The Jedi Scouts Announces Commencement of Operation

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Jedi Scouts is going to provide its services in the Las Vegas area. The group with a non-discrimination policy is a club for boys and girls. The honest group does not classify its members according creed, gender, political affiliation or sexual orientation. The group is heavily influenced by the Star Wars series and focuses on related activities and equipments.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative from the Jedi Scouts said, “We are excited to announce the launch of our new group. We would ensure that we play an honest part and are not biased to any particular group or person in any specific aspect. Our group is not a place to talk mean about any religion and politics.” He further added, “We aim to be the preferred alternative when it comes to finding a scouting group.



According to the sources, the group is planning to organize a few parties in near future including one on May 4, 2014 – "A May the Forth Be with you Party", along with Halloween and Christmas parties. The group is also going to launch their own rockets. The scout group is also planning to make a movie for the biggest social media website Youtube with the kids as actors.



Jedi Scouts will be focusing on a number of areas such as robots, lightsaber dueling, jedi philosophy (jedi morals), the Star Wars movies and cartoons, hands on fun science, camping, space, star wars toys, acting, costumes, star wars role playing, star wars trivia games and more. The group will be having the atmosphere of Friendship, Fun, and Safety.



About The Jedi Scouts

The Jedi Scouts (http://jediscouts.com) is an organization for children who want to have Star Wars fun. The group is growing rapidly and getting popular in the Las Vegas Valley.