The Jills Close on Two Luxury Sunset Island Homes

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- The Jills, South Florida’s leading luxury real estate team, recently closed two Miami Beach homes both of which sold for over $4 million dollars. The well-known real estate duo closed properties at 1826 W. 23rd Street and 2323 Lake Avenue.



1826 W 23rd Street is a luxurious Sunset Island home with five-bedrooms and four-bathrooms with 3,959 square feet of living space. The home has a beautiful waterfront location with a lovely pool, convenient dockage and lush vegetation. This home is located on the preferred side of Sunset Island as it has incredible views of beautiful Biscayne Bay. This luxurious waterfront home sold for $4,016,000.



2323 Lake Avenue is also an incredible Sunset Island waterfront home with a classic design surrounded by beautiful palm trees and other lush vegetation. The property has a spacious layout with five-bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms with 4,637 square feet of living space. The home is located on a relatively large plot of land with an exceptional amount of dockage space. This incredible Sunset Island home sold for $5,400,000.



The Jills are an elite luxury real estate team located in South Florida who specialize in high-end condo and home sales. Some of their areas of expertise include Fisher Island, Sunset Island, Star Island, Hibiscus Island and more. Despite their prestigious record of sales in these areas, they are also sell luxury real estate in areas across South Florida like Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and more.