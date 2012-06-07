The Jills Team Close on Two Luxury La Gorce Island Homes

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- The Jills Team recently sold two luxury properties in Miami Beach on La Gorce Island with three of their team members participating in the sales. 5846 La Gorce Drive was sold by Jill and Danny Hertzberg; and 5610 Alton Road was sold by Danny and Hillary Hertzberg. The sale of the La Gorce Island property was a particularly notable success since it was sold for over $1 million dollars.



The luxury home at 5846 La Gorce Drive has a classic Miami Beach-style design with a four-bedroom and five-bathroom layout. This beautiful home has 3,223 square feet of living space and is located near the water next to the incredible La Gorce Golf Course and Country Club. The property is surrounded by lush vegetation and has a large pool and patio in the backyard. The home was sold by Jill and Danny Hertzberg for $1,325,000.



The classic Miami Beach-style home located at 5610 Alton Road is a fantastic property with a 2,516 square-feet of living space with a spacious three-bedroom and two-bathroom layout. This property is also located on the amazing La Gorce Golf Course and Country Club near beautiful Biscayne Bay. The Property was sold by The Jills team members Danny and Hillary Hertzberg at 5610 Alton Road for $594,450.



The Jills are an elite luxury real estate team located in South Florida who specialize in high-end condo and home sales. Some of their areas of expertise include Fisher Island, Sunset Island, Star Island, La Gorce Island and more. Despite their prestigious record of sales in these areas, they are also sell luxury real estate in areas across South Florida like Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and more.