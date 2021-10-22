The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2021 -- The Joint Corp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Scottsdale, AZ based The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. On October 7, 2021, market analyst The Bear Cave issued a report alleging problems at The Joint Corp. alleging that the franchisor of chiropractic clinics has been re-acquiring struggling clinics, may be using an undisclosed related party to make loans to franchises, and has been overbilling customers. Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) declined from $100.35 per share to $75.20 per share on October 7, 2021,



Those who purchased shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



