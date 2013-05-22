The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY) Long Term Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of the Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY) was announced concerning whether certain Jones Group officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Jones Group officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders' approval for an amendment to the Company's 2009 Long Term Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by The Jones Group Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) the Board of Directors recommends that Jones Group's shareholders vote to approve an amendment to the Company's 2009 Long Term Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares reserved for issuance under the Plan by 3,250,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NYSE:JNY common stock.



The Jones Group Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased slightly from over $3.64 billion in 2010 to over $3.79 billion in 2012. However, its Net Income of $53.80 million in 2010 turned into a Net loss of $56.10 million in 2012.



Shares of The Jones Group Inc. (NYSE:JNY) traded in 2010 as high as $22.68 per share and declined in 2012 to as low as $9.15 per share.



On May 21, 2013, NYSE:JNY shares closed at $15.00 per share.



