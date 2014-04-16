Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Jordanian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- This report provides analysis on competitive benchmarking along with top companies active across the Jordan defense industry. It features insights into the recent activity and strategic initiatives of key public sector companies that support the industry. The information is divided into sections such as company overview, products and services and alliances, to give the reader an understanding of the business environment in which the defense industry operates.
Summary
SDI's "The Jordanian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the top companies of the defense industry in Jordan.
The domestic capabilities of the Jordanian defense sector remain underdeveloped, which presents a host of business opportunities for foreign investors. The majority of foreign OEMs enter the market through government-to-government deals and through alliances with domestic companies.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Jordanian Defense Industry - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the Jordan defense industry.
- Identify top companies in the Jordan defense industry along with profiles of those companies.
- Analyse the activity of key defense companies (both domestic and foreign), together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
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