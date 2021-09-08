The Jorporthai Safety Training Center in Thailand Is Now Accepting Applications for Training Courses for Supervisors, Executives and for Those Who Are Interested in the General Public with Certificates for Trainees

Sarabur, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- Jorportthai.com is pleased to offer online supervisor training management courses and safety officer courses at supervisory and executive levels. There are online workplace safety training programs with a special focus on occupational health and safety. Internationally-standard teaching courses are globally recognized by OSHA, ANSI and accredited by the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare. Jorportthai.com Presenting the latest 2021 safety training courses, 40% off for a limited time.



As part of the safety training Participants will learn techniques and concepts prepared by professional trainers with hands-on experience. at the end of the course All participants understand how to perform their tasks safely and accurately. They will also be allowed to practice using safety equipment that meets international standards. A team of trainers are available to provide close guidance during the process. It covers many areas such as first aid, working with chemicals. fire surveillance forklift driving working with scaffolding danger of loud noise working on electricity crane operation working at height and many such topics All courses required by law are available here online on Zoom platform with convenient schedules.



To know more about safety officer at level of foreman , visit https://www.jorporonline.com/



About https://www.jorporthai.com/

Jorpor thai is a division of SAFESIRI and is Thailand's safety training center for Safety Officer Management level courses that offer various courses. including management training for supervisors Occupational safety training and much more