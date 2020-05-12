The Joseph Bograd Real Estate Team Advises Homeowners on How to Choose a Home Security System

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The Joseph Bograd Real Estate Team is dedicated to helping clients find their ideal homes for sale in Bucks County, PA, and keeping those homes safe and secure. These leading real estate agents in the Philadelphia area are offering some tips for selecting a home security system from the myriad options available in the modern marketplace.



Advances in technology have revolutionized home security and given homeowners more effective and affordable ways to protect their property, but choosing the right security system can seem like an overwhelming challenge. The first step in shopping for a system is to understand the different types of systems, as some will connect to a physical landline and some will function through a wireless connection. Landline systems often must be installed by a professional, while wireless systems often can be activated by the homeowner. If choosing a wireless system, a homeowner should consider the strength of the WiFi service in their area.



Next, assess the features of each system, such as whether they come with 24-hour surveillance by a professional and whether they can be operated via a mobile application or with voice controls. Ease of use and overall design are two other important factors to consider.



Homeowners should also assess the contractual obligations that come with the system. Different security companies charge different fees for equipment, installation, and termination of contract, and they provide different levels of coverage for burglaries or property damage.



Customer service is another important consideration when choosing a home security system. Having a home monitored around the clock by a private company can provide immeasurable peace of mind, but one must first sign on with the right company. Go beyond just scanning a company website and read online reviews or place a call to inquire about each company's specific services.



