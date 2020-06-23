The Joseph Bograd Real Estate Team Breaks Down Some of the Main Reasons to Move to the Suburbs

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2020 -- Moving isn't easy, but when a household takes that plunge, it's crucial to make the right choice of where to go. The Joseph Bograd Real Estate Team is here to help clients realize whether or not the suburbs are the perfect fit for their situations by breaking down three of the main reasons to move there.



The first reason for moving to the suburbs is getting the perfect amount of space while stretching every dollar, getting the biggest bang for its buck. Depending on the suburban area, houses are the ideal size for a growing family and then some, all for a mere fraction of the price that city property costs.



The second reason is one commonly forgotten: transportation. While the city is known to have many public transit options, driving in urban areas is always a pain. Meanwhile, rural areas only have driving as an option to get anywhere. Suburbia gives residents that perfect middle ground, with access to public transportation as well as access to all amenities in just a ten-minute drive. With the homes for sale in Bucks County, getting where a resident wants to go is made more accessible than ever. Getting to the city is a train ride away, while everything from the grocery store to the movie theater is only a short distance away.



Their third and final reason is one that should resonate with families: public schools. The suburbs are notorious for having some of the best public primary and secondary schools across the country. Living in a suburban area is a great way to ensure a family's children receive an outstanding education without having to worry about the cost.



Overall, the suburbs are a great place to live for any household that has school-aged children, plans to grow, and needs convenience in transportation.



