The Josh Hellyer Show Announces Exclusive Interview with 'Dean of Olympic Broadcasting', Brian Williams

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Veteran Olympic broadcaster, Brian Williams, has been a familiar and friendly face to Canadians for two generations. With an interview rap sheet that includes some of the world’s most noted Olympians, interviewing ‘the man himself’ is not an opportunity afforded to everyone. However, in the latest episode of The Josh Hellyer Show, Josh sits down with Williams for his first post-London chat.



With a focus on stories that impacted the Canadian audience, Hellyer and Williams candidly discuss a number of topics ranging from his ground-breaking interview with Princes William and Harry, to his recent awarding of the Order of Canada.



However, a keystone moment in the thirty minute webisode is the admission from Williams that London 2012 may have been his last games in front of the camera.



“As many people know, the Olympic broadcasting rights will now be moving from CTV to CBC,” says Hellyer, Executive Producer and Host of the online talk show.



He continues, “this news lead Brian to disclose that London 2012 is likely to be the last time we’ll see him anchoring these momentous occasions.”



Ending the interview with the prestige that it deserves, Hellyer awards Williams with the first ever ‘Josh Hellyer Show Legend Award’. Fashioned to mimic the Olympic torch itself, the award is a fitting recognition of Williams’ dedicated service to sports broadcasting in Canada and around the world.



“After giving Brian the award, I discuss not only what he does for the world of sports broadcasting, but what he does for people. He is a man with a big heart; someone who has brought joy to the millions who know him as a household name. He was clearly overwhelmed – and it was a thrill for me to be able to thank him on behalf of all Canadians”, Hellyer adds.



The interview provides an informative, humorous and poignant opportunity for fans of Williams to gain a deeper understanding of his warm heart and personality; the interview is a must-see for all Canadians.



“I always say that my show ‘exemplifies the soul of the human experience by focusing on all the good that life has to offer’. This interview definitely falls into that category,” Hellyer concludes.



With nearly 1000 unique views within the first twenty-four hours, this webisode is already a bona fide hit.



About Josh Hellyer

Josh Hellyer has been a producer of some of Canada’s biggest television shows, including Canadian Idol, Canada AM and So You Think You Can Dance Canada.



He has also performed as a the warm-up act at the latter, leaving audiences ecstatic and roaring for the upcoming show.



The Josh Hellyer show commenced online airing in April of this year.