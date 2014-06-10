The Josiah Effect: Powerful Novel Fuses Faith and Fiction, Proving God's Determination to Heal

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Josiah means ‘God heals’ in Hebrew; an apt name for the young protagonist in D.L. Augustine’s new novel. ‘The Josiah Effect’ straddles both fact and fiction to reach into readers’ own adversity and allow them to view God and his ability to heal in an empowering new light.



Told through gripping and ultimately an uplifting chain of events, Augustine’s masterpiece will allow anyone to grow closer to their faith and accept divine interventions with gusto.



Synopsis:



World renowned Child Psychiatrist Robin Giselle Walters has everything going for her. She has a great life, a career she loves, financial security and a place in the community. She thinks her life is perfect until she meets 10-year-old Josiah Martin, a child who is on an emotional precipice.



Josiah is a beautiful, precocious 10-year-old who has a dysfunctional, self-absorbed mother whom he loves with all his heart. In her own way, she loves him, but the pursuit of her own selfish desires keep her distracted and unplugged from her only child, that is until he writes a letter to God asking how he can get his mother to love him more.



Robin and Josiah’s paths intersect after the letter comes to the attention of her best friend Tiffany Drayton, who is also Josiah’s teacher. After meeting Josiah, Robin feels a connection to the child unlike anything she has ever experienced before. The connection is deep and very personal. She is determined to save Josiah at all cost but as events are set into motion, and situations unfold, it becomes unclear, who exactly is saving whom?



The letter sets off a chain of events of cataclysmic proportions. Before it’s over with, many people will be changed, renewed and enlightened as a result of being caught up in the whirlwind that is ‘The Josiah Effect. Others will travel to hell and back before they come to the realization of what it means to truly love and to forgive, and how God always answers prayers in His own time, and in His own way.



“Everyone faces adversity and, while some people appear to be strong and even possibly ‘untouched’ on the outside, they can be internally shattered and feeling as if they have run out of options for saving themselves,” says Augustine.



Continuing, “The answer is simple – they are not allowing God to heal them in their broken places. My story uses the innocent prayer of a single child to ‘save’ and enlighten many around him. It’s a microcosm of God’s power to spiritually restore each of us during our times of need. I hope that, by reading the book, my audience will accept God’s ability to heal and understand that he actively wants to help them become whole again.”



‘The Josiah Effect’ is due for release on 8th August, at a dazzling launch party.



For more information, please contact the author directly.



About D. L. Augustine

D. L. Augustine, playwright, author, and motivational speaker lives in Etna Ohio and is also a wife, mother, and minister. As a child, she learned through books, you could travel the world and create your own reality by escaping into the wonderful world of fiction where you could be what and who you wanted to be. Out of this love for the written word, a writer was born.



Her first play, “Turning Point” debuted in 1996 to great critical acclaim. Her body of work includes but is not limited to the following:



-Dry Bones

-Soul on the Auction Block

-The Devil is a Lie

-The Message



The Josiah Effect is the first novel in a three part series. It is a journey of love, forgiveness and healing. As you accompany the characters on their individual journeys, you will both laugh and cry, but it is the authors earnest desire that the story will compel you to self examine and to ask yourself a question. Am I really who I think I am? Always remember, to err is human to forgive is divine..