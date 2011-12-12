The Journey of Life Finds a Whimsical Destination in Palawan in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2011 -- The famous quote, “Life is a journey, not a destination” is sometimes hard to actualize in peoples’ everyday lives. Between work, school, friends, family and what seems to be a never-ending list of things to do, it can be challenging to live in the now rather than just try to make it through the day.



Vacationing is an excellent way to schedule a date with life’s journey.



It has been proven that taking just one vacation a year improves a person’s life quality and even their overall health. A study by researchers from the State University of New York at Oswego suggested that men who take vacations every year reduce their overall risk of death by about 20 percent, and their risk of death from heart disease by as much as 30 percent.



But with the vast amount of places to vacation, choosing a destination can be difficult.



The fifth largest island in the Philippines, Palawan has become a hot spot for travelers looking to escape from their daily routine to relax and explore nature. Fittingly dubbed as The Last Frontier, Palawan is part of the Visayas region and surrounded by crystal clear water. Offering a host of activities including diving, snorkeling, sea kayaking, shopping and specialty dining, it is obvious why the island province is known by the locals as “nature’s paradise.”



And through PalawanHotels.org, a leading online hotel information guide service, travelers can find the best and most competitive hotel prices in and around Palawan.



Whether looking to wreck dive in Coron Island, marvel at the limestone cliffs in El Nido or kick-back and enjoy nature in Amanpulo, explorers can find reviews of the top-rated hotels throughout the region and reserve rooms at the best rates available.



Visitors of Palawan are sure to enjoy the area’s rich culture.



According to PalawanHotels.org, “The Philippines was colonized by the Spanish, the Japanese and the Americans. Each contributed in the shaping of the beliefs and values of the first inhabitants; values and beliefs that were consequently inherited by modern-day Filipinos. Its rich culture shines in its many festivals, each one showcasing the cultural heritage of its people.”



