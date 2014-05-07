Selma, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Choosing baby names is an exciting phase for any expectant parent. Is it going to be classy and timeless? Something super weird? Just a little weird? Or simply a name fad?



When choosing a name for a newborn, it is important to avoid the embarrassing initials, offensive meanings, and overly-famous choices. Countries all over the world have banned certain baby names to ensure that no children in the world will grow up experiencing embarrassment over the name chosen by his parents.



What do different countries ban in terms of “baby-naming”?



Malaysia. Strictly no “undesirable” baby names for Malaysia. What are these? Names inspired by animals, vegetables, fruits, numbers, colors, honorary or royal names, and yes, even Japanese cars are banned as baby names in Malaysia. Names with objectionable meanings like crazy and smelly head are certainly a no-no in this country.



Iceland. This country has pretty much a conservative law when it comes to naming a newborn child. Their list of “allowed baby names” only includes 1, 853 girls’ names and 1,712 boys’ names.



Denmark. If Iceland has a total of 3,565 on their list for all both gender, Denmark has a total of 7,000 in all. In this country, never ever make the mistake of naming a newborn kid Pluto, Anus, or Monkey.



Japan. A father of a child who was named “Akuma” (meaning devil) was sued by court and was later on forced to change the name of his baby to a less-demonic one. In Japan, their Family Registration Law only includes a total of 2,323 “name kanji” in their list of allowed baby names.



Portugal. This country started the banning of baby names practice. Only Christian or biblical names are allowed in this land.



China. @. Never use that symbol as a baby name in China.



Germany. Approval of baby names are made by Germany’s local registrars. Names like Woodstock and Stompie, and last names like Matti and Kohl have been rejected thus far.



Sweden. Brfxxccxxmnpcccclll mmnprxvclmnckssqlbb11116. This baby name made headlines. According to the boy’s parents, this is pronounced as “Albin” which was "a pregnant, expressionistic development that we see as an artistic creation" which should be understood in the spirit of "'pataphysics." This name was rejected. Swedish law bans names that "can cause offense or be supposed to cause discomfort for the one using it, or names which for some obvious reason are not suitable for a first name."



Though odd it may seem, banning of baby names is not a way of restricting a parent’s freedom to name whatever they feel would be suitable for their babies. It is the lawmakers’ way of ensuring that no child would be subject for bullying because of their birth names.



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